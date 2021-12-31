19-year-old stabbed to death: Pre-planned murder, he got call from friend’s mother, family says

A DAY after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death at his friend’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, his family on Thursday alleged that he had gone to the friend’s house after getting a call from her mother.

Aneesh George was stabbed to death by his friend’s father Lalan Simon, 51, around 3.15 am on Wednesday. Lalan told police that he stabbed Aneesh, mistaking him for a thief.

The police later arrested Lalan on charges of murder.

On Thursday, Aneesh’s mother Dolly told reporters that her son went to Lalan’s house after he got a call. “When we examined his phone after his death, we saw a call from his friend’s mother. He had gone to the friend’s house after that call. My son’s murder was pre-planned. We came to know about our son’s death only after the police informed us early in the morning,” she said.

According to her, Lalan knew of Aneesh and his daughter’s friendship. “Both were members of the church choir. On Tuesday, Aneesh had gone shopping at a mall along with the friend and her mother.”

Sources in the police said Lalan’s version — that he stabbed Aneesh after mistaking him for a thief — did not appear convincing. “It looked like a pre-planned attack. He knew about the friendship between his daughter and Aneesh. It appeared that Lalan was expecting

Aneesh’s visit. He was alert in those odd hours,” said a source.

“Lalan forcibly entered his daughter’s room after hearing a conversation between the friends. He might have sensed the youth’s presence in his daughter’s room. Hence, he waited with a knife with the intention to attack,” the source said.

After the attack, Lalan called the police to inform them about the incident.