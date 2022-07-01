Explosive hurled at Kerala CPM office: Police say yet to identify suspect; CPM, Cong engage in blame game

A DAY after an explosive was hurled at the CPI(M)’s state headquarters, AKG Centre, in Thiruvananthapuram, police on Friday said they were investigating to identify the suspect even as the ruling party blamed the Congress for the attack. The Congress hit back, saying it was plotted by the CPI(M) to divert attention from controversies as well as the visit of Rahul Gandhi to the state.

The explosive was thrown at one of the gates of the AKG Centre around 11.30 pm Thursday by a person on a two-wheeler as half a dozen policemen stood guard at another entrance of the CPI(M) office. The police have seized CCTV footage, which showed the suspect hurling an object at the party office, but could not identify him till Friday evening despite massive search operations since midnight.

“Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and the assailant. Neither the assailant nor the number of the bike he used could be identified from the CCTV footage. Forensic experts have already visited the area and collected evidence,’’ said Sparjan Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner.

CPI(M) central committee member and convener of Left Democratic Front E P Jayarajan blamed the Congress. “The bomb attack was well-planned. It is a sequel to the recent attacks on CPI(M) offices by Congress. It can be seen as a part of converting Congress into a semi-cadre system. CPI(M) workers would not get provoked,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the police have been given strict direction to book the culprits. “The attack is on the most important office of the largest political party in Kerala. It is an attempt to shatter peace. People and party workers should not get provoked,” he said.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the attack was scripted by Jayarajan. “I won’t blame even the CPI(M). Jayarajan is behind that attack. AKG centre has police protection. Will any Congress worker dare to hurl explosives at the CPI(M) state office?’’

Sudhakaran said the attack was planned by the CPI(M) to divert public attention from political scandals involving the ruling party. “When Rahul Gandhi is beginning his three-day visit to Wayanad on Friday, will any Congress worker attack the CPI(M) office to spoil the day. The CPI(M) wanted to divert the attention from Rahul’s visit. Only a person familiar with AKG Centre can carry out such an attack,” he said.

The attack sparked protests and provocative sloganeering from CPI(M) in many parts of Kerala. Congress district office in Kottayam was stoned and the statue of Indira Gandhi in Alappuzha was damaged. Later in the day, CPI(M) legislator H Salam led a protest march, raising provocative slogans, threatening to chop off hands that rise against his party.