ED says Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter transferred money to Dubai via hawala trail

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at eight locations as part of its probe into alleged illegal payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to the IT firm owned by the daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the agency said it had found evidence pointing to the transfer of money through hawala channels.

In an official release Wednesday, the ED said Veena, daughter of Vijayan, had transferred money to Dubai in UAE Dirham as well as Indian rupees.

“Several statements and digital evidence relating to transfer of money through hawala routes were seized. Veena has been handling money beyond her known sources of income. The amounts stated in her handwritten accounts were over and above the amounts received from CMRL. The amount transferred to Dubai as per notings is 3.49 lakh UAE Dirham (equivalent to Rs 85 lakh). The amount maintained for Indian rupees is for about Rs 20.05 crore approximately,” the ED said.