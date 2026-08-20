ED says Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter transferred money to Dubai via hawala trail

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at eight locations as part of its probe into alleged illegal payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to the IT firm owned by the daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the agency said it had found evidence pointing to the transfer of money through hawala channels.
In an official release Wednesday, the ED said Veena, daughter of Vijayan, had transferred money to Dubai in UAE Dirham as well as Indian rupees.
“Several statements and digital evidence relating to transfer of money through hawala routes were seized. Veena has been handling money beyond her known sources of income. The amounts stated in her handwritten accounts were over and above the amounts received from CMRL. The amount transferred to Dubai as per notings is 3.49 lakh UAE Dirham (equivalent to Rs 85 lakh). The amount maintained for Indian rupees is for about Rs 20.05 crore approximately,” the ED said.
Veena has not so far reacted to the raids and subsequent developments. Her husband Muhammed Riyas told media in Kozhikode that all transactions have been carried out legally. The ED probe will be addressed both legally and politically.
Earlier, the Income Tax Department had found that Veena’s IT firm Exalogic Solutions had received Rs 2.78 crore from Kochi-based CMRL under the guise of IT consultancy services. Besides, Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited, operated by CMRL MD Sasidharan Kartha, had given Rs 50 lakh as a loan to Veena’s firm despite the firm’s failure to make repayments.
Following the findings of the Income Tax Department, the ED had initiated a probe under PMLA based on an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into corporate fraud and bribe payments.
Tuesday’s raids were mainly at places related to CPI(M) leaders who were allegedly close to Veena’s husband and former minister Muhammed Riyas, who is currently a legislator from Beypore in Kozhikode. They came three months after a similar exercise the ED had carried out on May 27 at several places related to Veena and Vijayan, including their residences.
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The ED alleged that during the May 27 raids, the agency had found handwritten accounts maintained by Veena. These notes contained names of persons, amount handled/spent, amount transferred to Dubai etc.
The account contained details of amounts transferred in UAE Dirham as well as Indian rupees.
It said the digital evidence seized from Veena had a photograph of a SIM card obtained in the name of another person for use in a WiFi router. It is suspected that the SIM card obtained in the name of another person and the WiFi router were meant for communication through internet-based calls. All persons who have figured in Veena’s handwritten account and the person who had provided the SIM card to her were raided on Tuesday.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More