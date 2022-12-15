ED attaches former Kerala IAS officer T O Sooraj’s assets worth Rs 1.62 crore

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 1.62 crore of former IAS officer T O Sooraj in connection with a case related to amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sooraj, who had served as the state public works department secretary, has been under suspension since 2014. Earlier, ED had attached properties worth Rs 8.81 crore held in his name as well as in the names of his family members. With the latest action, the ED has impounded properties worth Rs 10.43 crore possessed by the former IAS official.

An official release from the ED said the attachment of the properties was done as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The assets attached include vacant land in Kerala, fixed deposits and investments in shares.

The ED had initiated a probe against Sooraj based on a chargesheet filed against him by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which had earlier investigated corruption cases involving him.

While he was in service, Sooraj faced around three dozen vigilance cases and probes pertaining to various incidents of corruption. In 2019, he was arrested in connection with the irregularities involved in building a flyover in Kochi, which had been constructed during his term as public works secretary.

He began his career as a forest range officer in 1980 but was conferred IAS status in 1994. The Marad riot in Kozhikode, between fishermen belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities, had taken place when Sooraj was the district collector in 2002. A judicial commission had rapped him for his failure to take action to prevent the massacre.