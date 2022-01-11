ED attaches assets of man who duped investors of Rs 1,200 crore

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 36.72 crore of K Nishad, the main accused in the fake Morris Coin crypto currency case. The agency had found that shell companies floated by Nishad and his associates had siphoned off Rs 1,200 crore from 900-odd investors in various states, mainly in Kerala, under the pretext of initial coin offering (ICO) of the non-existent cryptocurrency.

ED sources said the attached assets include deposits in multiple bank accounts, immovable properties, including land of Nishad, the managing director of Bengaluru-based Long Rich Technologies and a few related shell companies. Earlier, police in Kannur had registered multiple cheating cases, but Nishad left the country after obtaining anticipatory bail in these cases. ED sources said their probe has so far revealed Nishad, through his various companies, collected deposit money from the investors in the guise of ICO for the launch of Morris Coin Crypto Currency. ENS