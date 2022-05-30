Over 200 Durga Vahini women booked for marching with weapons in Kerala

Police on Monday registered a case against 200-odd unidentified activists of Durga Vahini, women’s wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, on charges of taking out a march with weapons at Keezharoor in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

After a video of the Durga Vahini march taken out on May 22 surfaced on social media, the hardline Muslim outfit Popular Front of India complained to the police seeking action against the organisers of the march, which was allegedly held as part of an arms training programme in the village near Neyyattinkara.

Police sources said that although certain organisations had complained against the march, the first information report was registered suo motu.

“We have registered a case against 200 persons, but not named anyone. The case was registered with regard to disturbing public tranquillity, under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly with weapon), 147 (rioting), 149 (if an offence be committed by any member of an unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be guilty of the offence) and 153 (provoking with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. Besides, they were also booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act,” a police officer told The Indian Express.