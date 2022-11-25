scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Dubai-based businessman accuses son-in-law of cheating him of Rs 107 crore

As the amount involved is over Rs 100 crore and with the accused still at large and reportedly in Goa, the investigation of the case was handed over to the Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday, November 24.

Hassan's son-in-law did not do it all alone and had an accomplice, Akshay Thomas Vaidyan, a police officer said. (Representational/File)

When Dubai-based NRI businessman Abdul Lahir Hassan got his daughter married to a Keralite hailing from Kasaragod in 2017, he would have not even imagined that five years down the line his son-in-law would allegedly cheat him of around Rs 107 crore, besides the 1,000 sovereigns of gold jewellery gifted to his daughter.

The son-in-law, Muhammad Hafiz, also allegedly managed to obtain ownership of some properties of the businessman, according to the complaint made by Hassan to Aluva police around three months ago when he found out what was happening.

The complainant, Hassan, told a TV channel that Aluva police allegedly failed to arrest the accused or even call him for questioning and they also could not recover from him the Rs 1.5 crore worth car given for his use.

Hassan said the alleged fraud or cheating started with his son-in-law asking for around Rs 4 crore to pay the fine imposed on the latter after an Enforcement Directorate raid.

Thereafter, under various pretexts, like for buying land or opening a footwear showroom, his son-in-law managed to obtain over Rs 92 crore from him, Hasan told the channel.

Hassan’s son-in-law did not do it all alone and had an accomplice, Akshay Thomas Vaidyan, a police officer said.

Hassan has named both of them in the complaint to the police, the officer said.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 03:51:53 pm
