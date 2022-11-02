Driver attached to Kerala minister Roshi Augustine’s office held for molesting woman doctor

Kerala Police Wednesday arrested a man who is a driver attached to the office of an LDF minister in connection with the cases pertaining to molesting a woman doctor near the Thiruvananthapuram Museum premises and trespassing into a house in the city during odd hours, officials said.

The woman has identified the assailant, police said.

The arrested Santhosh Kumar, 40, is the driver of the personal secretary of Irrigation Minister Roshi Augustine. He was also a contract employee of the Kerala Water Authority.

According to police, the doctor, who had come for a morning walk last Wednesday, was molested by a man near the Museum premises. The incident had raised a furor as the police failed to act instantly to nab the assailant, whose visuals had emerged in the CCTV footage.

Police said that Santhosh was nabbed based on the CCTV footage that showed him arriving in a vehicle owned by the Irrigation Department and trying to trespass into a house within the city limits on the previous night of the molestation incident.

As the assailant in both cases remained elusive for several days, the police had formed a special investigation team.

Santhosh has been working as a driver with the irrigation department for the past 10 years.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Roshi Augustine said that he has directed the department to immediately remove the driver from office. “Santhosh was working as a driver with the irrigation department, which had hired him through an agency. The department was given a direction to conduct a probe into the incident and take necessary action. My office will not interfere in the probe,” he said.