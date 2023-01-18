Disqualified as MP, Mohammed Faizal moves Kerala HC against conviction

DAYS AFTER he was disqualified as Lakshadweep MP, Nationalist Congress Party leader Mohammed Faizal on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court challenging his conviction in a murder attempt case, which led to the disqualification.

A two-term MP representing the Islands, Faizal was convicted by a session court in Kavaratti on January 11. His brother Sayed Mohammed Nurul Ameen, a teacher in government service, was also convicted in the case. Of the 35 accused, only four, including Faizal and his brother, were convicted.

The administration of the Union Territory, challenging the petition of Faizal brothers, told the court that the former MP was involved in two other serious crimes also and is currently facing trial in one of those cases.

“The offence committed by the petitioners was a shock to the Lakshadweep society, which is well-known for leading peaceful life with a smaller number of crimes reported. If the petitioners who are prominent leaders of a political party, found to be guilty of attempted murder by the Court of Sessions are released at this stage, the same will result in shaking the faith of people in the judicial process,’’ said the affidavit submitted by Deputy Solicitor General S Manu.

The murder attempt case, which led to the fall of Faizal, took place in April 2009. Faizal and others attacked Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Sayeed’s son Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed was the Congress candidate, who emerged the winner.

The prosecution had found that Faizal and others had chased Salih when he tried to flee from the spot of attack, broke open the room of a house where he had taken shelter and attacked him with weapons. A severely wounded Salih was evacuated to Kochi by a chopper for treatment.