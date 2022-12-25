scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Dispute over Mass sparks clash among priests at Kerala church

Tension has been prevailing at the Basilica, the seat of Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, over offering uniform Mass, which a section of priests from the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has been opposing over the last year.

Ernakulam district officials and police were forced to intervene. To prevent tension, the Basilica, a prominent centre of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, will remain closed on Christmas Day.
A long-running dispute within Kerala’s Syro-Malabar Church over offering uniform Mass took a violent turn on the eve of Christmas as rival groups of priests clashed, disrupted rituals and vandalised the altar at the Church head’s seat at St Mary’s Basilica in Ernakulam.

Ernakulam district officials and police were forced to intervene. To prevent tension, the Basilica, a prominent centre of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, will remain closed on Christmas Day.
But a section of the priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese continued to protest at the Archbishop’s house. They sang Christian funeral songs instead of carols as a protest against Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the archdiocese administrator.

Tension has been prevailing at the Basilica, the seat of Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, over offering uniform Mass, which a section of priests from the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has been opposing over the last year.

While all other dioceses under the Catholic Church had implemented a uniform procedure of offering the Mass — the clergy would offer the initial part of the Mass facing the faithful, and the rest facing the altar and inner sanctum — a major section of the priests of the Archdiocese wanted to offer the entire ritual facing the people.

The latest round of protest began Friday. A section of priests, opposing the uniform procedure, started the ritual at the Basilica. They took turns to offer the Mass which continued on Saturday also. On the other hand, Basilica administrator Fr Antony Puthavelil started the uniform Mass.
On Saturday, while the priests opposed to the new reforms were offering the Mass, another section along with laity barged into the church, sparking tension. They clashed at the church and pulled down the altar in the presence of police.

Archdiocese administrator Archbishop Thazhath, in a release, said the developments at the Basilica were unfortunate and stern action would be taken against the rebel priests who had vandalised the church. “The Holy Mass has been insulted by the priests. All should do repentance for the action of the priests,” he said.

Thazhath was appointed the administrator of the archdiocese recently after removing then incumbent Antony Kariyil, who was against the uniform Mass that the Vatican wished to introduce to the Syro-Malabar Church. Thazhath had also made several attempts to introduce the uniform Mass, but failed to implement the Vatican directive due to protests from the priests of the archdiocese.

