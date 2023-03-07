scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
‘Dispel perception that Manish Sisodia was arrested for political reasons,’ Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi

"Unless the arrest (of Sisodia) was imperative for preventing an impediment to the investigation, the desirable act would have been to avoid it," states Pinarayi Vijayan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File)
'Dispel perception that Manish Sisodia was arrested for political reasons,' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi
On the same day that a Delhi court sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in an excise policy case, Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) strongman Pinarayi Vijayan shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday urging him to “dispel the perception that the AAP leader was being targeted for political reasons.”

Stating that he was writing the letter to invite the Prime Minister’s attention to the voices of protest over Sisodia’s arrest, Vijayan said: “Unless the arrest (of Sisodia) was imperative for preventing an impediment to the investigation, the desirable act would have been to avoid it.”

Pointing out that as per information coming out in the public domain, nothing incriminating as cash seizure has happened in the case of Sisodia, the Kerala CM said: “While the law has to take its course, it is equally important that the widespread perception that Sisodia is being targeted for political reasons need to be dispelled. As we emphasise the principle of cooperative federalism, excessive actions on the part of anyone concerned should be avoided.”

Sisodia will be produced before the court on March 20.

Vijayan is the latest to join a growing list of Opposition leaders who have condemned the arrest of Sisodia. His letter comes two days after leaders of eight Opposition parties, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, wrote a joint letter to the Prime Minister alleging “blatant misuse of central agencies” against members of the opposition. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (AAP), former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah (NC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (SP), and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) had also co-signed the joint letter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 13:23 IST
