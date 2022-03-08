Dileep gets no breather from Kerala HC, cops to continue probe into woman actor’s sexual assault case

The Kerala High Court Tuesday dismissed a plea by popular Malayalam actor Dileep seeking to suspend further probe into the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor, in which he is one of the alleged accused.

Allowing the investigating agency to conduct a further probe, the single-judge bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath ordered that the probe should be over by April 15, this year. A trial in the sensational case is on at a special court in Kochi.

The prosecution, earlier this year, had sought further investigation in the case following revelations of a film director named Balachandrakumar, an estranged friend of Dileep, who is also the eighth accused in the assault case.

The director had alleged that Dileep had seen the footage of the sexual assault at his home. Dileep, the director alleged, had a “close friendship” with the prime accused in the case, Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, and got access to the video after he was released on bail.

Subsequently, the trial court directed the police to probe the revelation that one of the accused had seen a video of the assault before it was produced in the court.

Dileep had argued in the High Court that further investigation in the case was not permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017 and charges were framed in January 2020.

He had also alleged that under the guise of further investigation, “a series of vindictive acts” are being carried out by the police. One instance of such acts, according to Dileep, was the alleged false case foisted on the actor and other male members of his family accusing them of conspiring to murder police officers investigating the actress assault case.