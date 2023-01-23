Named Dhoni, captured Kerala tusker to be trained to become a ‘kumki’ elephant

Palakkad Tusker 7 (PT 7), the wild elephant captured by the Kerala forest department on Sunday, has been renamed Dhoni after the Palakkad village where he had frequently forayed into human settlements.

The elephant, which was captured by a special task force using tranquilliser darts, was taken out of the forest and lodged in a wooden enclosure, where it would be tamed and converted into a kumki elephant (captive tusker used for operations against rogue elephants).

PT 7, believed to be in his 20’s, was first spotted two years ago in the hills of Dhoni village. The elephant was frequently raiding standing crops in the Dhoni, Malampuzha and Mundur regions of Palakkad district.

The department code-named the troublemaker as PT 7 and started monitoring its movements in December 2021, deploying even drones to watch it.

Public anger against the unruly elephant ramped up after it trampled to death an elderly man who was on his morning walk in July 2022. On many occasions later, several people had narrow escapes from PT 7, which continued to raid farms and damage property. It plucked jackfruit and feasted on paddy ready for harvest.

In November last year, the department decided to capture the wild elephant. However, the mission to trap the animal began early this month after people mounted another bout of protest against the official apathy in addressing the problem.

The department identified PT 7 as an elephant that did not have a permanent herd.

Advertisement

PT 7 will now have a mahout and special menu to tailor its eating habits into those of a captive elephant. Once tamed, PT 7 — now Dhoni — will be pressed into action either to chase away rogue elephants straying into human settlements or to help with their capture.