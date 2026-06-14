Devaswom special pleader resigns after CM seeks his exit over link to Sabarimala case

IN AN embarrassment for the V D Satheesan government, the Kerala Cabinet’s pick as special pleader for the Devaswom Department, Advocate K B Pradeep, turned out to be a lawyer who had previously appeared for an accused in the Sabarimala temple gold theft case.

As the state government faced protests and allegations that the appointment was meant to undermine the Sabarimala probe, Chief Minister Satheesan sought Pradeep’s resignation on Saturday, three days after the appointment. Pradeep stepped down from the post following the CM’s order. Satheesan also handles the law portfolio. Sources at CMO said Pradeep’s appointment resulted from an oversight in the vetting process.

The Sabarimala temple is under the Devaswom Department. Pradeep had appeared for Chennai-based Smart Creations, which had been accused of removing gold from the temple items entrusted to them for electroplating by key accused Unnikrishnan Potty. Its CEO had been arrested in the case.

Senior Congress leader and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan told the media on Saturday that Pradeep’s appointment had upset the devotees, who raised doubts about the fate of the cases pertaining to Sabarimala gold theft. Hence, the CM sought his resignation, he said.

Earlier, Muraleedharan had told mediapersons that he was not privy to Pradeep’s appointment and it was the decision of the Chief Minister.

Attacking the Congress-led UDF government, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said strange things are happening with regard to the Devaswom Department’s counsel’s appointment. “Appointing the lawyer of the accused as Devaswom special counsel is tantamount to helping the accused. Minister Muraleedharan alleged that the Chief Minister had personally created a non-existent post to facilitate the appointment,” said Vijayan.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the UDF government has betrayed the faithful. “The appointment is a challenge to the faithful. Although the lawyer has quit, the mystery engulfing his appointment lingers. The truth behind the appointment should be brought out. The Chief Minister and the Devaswom Minister should tender an apology to the faithful,’’ he said.

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The controversy comes close on the heels of allegations of nepotism against the Satheesan government over the appointment of ministers’ personal staff. KPCC president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph appointed his brother-in-law Benny Thomas as an additional private secretary. Sunny justified the recruitment saying Benny was one of the general secretaries of the District Congress Committee in Kannur.

However, last week, Benny was forced to step down following resentment from within the Congress. The Opposition CPI(M) had turned the issue into a launch pad of agitation against the Congress government.