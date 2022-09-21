scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Detention under COFEPOSA Act: Kerala HC orders probe into leak of top secret order before execution

The division bench said the state police, which is the executing agency in preventive detentions under the COFEPOSA Act, has to maintain absolute secrecy in executing the detention orders.

Kerala High Court (File Photo)

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into how a “top secret’’ document with regard to the detention of a person under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act had reached the very accused person before the order was executed.

The bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajith Kumar issued the directive to the state police chief, in a petition moved by Fasalu Rahman, 29, a native of Malappuram, who was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in connection with the seizure of 9.73 kg of gold in December last year. He has sought to quash the detention order passed against him by the Joint Secretary, COFEPOSA, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The division bench said the state police, which is the executing agency in preventive detentions under the COFEPOSA Act, has to maintain absolute secrecy in executing the detention orders.

“We deem it appropriate to direct the state police chief to conduct a detailed inquiry through an officer not below the rank of SP as to how ‘top secret’ communication, reached the hands of the petitioner. Based on the report of inquiry, appropriate action shall be taken against the concerned officers, who are responsible for not maintaining absolute secrecy of that communication. The action taken report shall be filed before this court before 28 November,’’ said the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...Premium
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...Premium
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey

The state police had told the court that while executing the detention order of another person, a sub-inspector had mistakenly given a copy of the secret document along with the order and the petitioner in the case got the copy of the secret document from him.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 02:49:38 am
Next Story

MLA booked for harassing woman, son for rape: Agra police

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement