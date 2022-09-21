Detention under COFEPOSA Act: Kerala HC orders probe into leak of top secret order before execution

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into how a “top secret’’ document with regard to the detention of a person under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act had reached the very accused person before the order was executed.

The bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajith Kumar issued the directive to the state police chief, in a petition moved by Fasalu Rahman, 29, a native of Malappuram, who was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in connection with the seizure of 9.73 kg of gold in December last year. He has sought to quash the detention order passed against him by the Joint Secretary, COFEPOSA, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi.

The division bench said the state police, which is the executing agency in preventive detentions under the COFEPOSA Act, has to maintain absolute secrecy in executing the detention orders.

“We deem it appropriate to direct the state police chief to conduct a detailed inquiry through an officer not below the rank of SP as to how ‘top secret’ communication, reached the hands of the petitioner. Based on the report of inquiry, appropriate action shall be taken against the concerned officers, who are responsible for not maintaining absolute secrecy of that communication. The action taken report shall be filed before this court before 28 November,’’ said the court.

The state police had told the court that while executing the detention order of another person, a sub-inspector had mistakenly given a copy of the secret document along with the order and the petitioner in the case got the copy of the secret document from him.