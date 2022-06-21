Death of kidney transplant patient in Kerala hospital kicks up row

THE DEATH of a patient, a day after he underwent kidney transplant surgery Sunday evening at a government medical college hospital here, has sparked a blame-game after the government suspended two department heads at the hospital.

While a preliminary probe revealed that the surgery on G Suresh Kumar, 62, was delayed by four hours, the hospital alleged that the box containing the harvested organ was “snatched” away by a couple of ambulance drivers at the hospital, leading to confusion and mess-up.

One of the two ambulance drivers, however, told reporters that he rushed the organ container to the operation theatre as there was no doctor around to receive it at the hospital but found the door closed.

According to the protocol, only doctors are supposed to handle harvested organs.

The organ, in this case, was harvested from a brain-dead donor in Kochi, and brought to the Kerala Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram Sunday evening, with police converting the 220-km route into a green corridor for smooth movement of the ambulance.

Following a high-level probe into Kumar’s death on Monday, the health department suspended Urology Department head Dr Vasudevan Potty and Nephrology head Dr Jacob George.

The suspension was criticised by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association, which said the action would demoralise the doctors. Association spokesperson Dr S Binoy blamed the system for the incident, adding that the surgery was delayed as the patient had to be subjected to dialysis twice.

Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said every life is important for the government, and it would take stern action against those responsible for the incident. Standing directions had been given to the doctors regarding the functioning of the medical colleges and they are bound to follow such directives.

“I was told by the hospital authorities that when the ambulance carrying the harvested organ reached the hospital, two outsiders snatched the organ box before the doctors stepped out of the vehicle. This would also come under probe,” she said.

On Tuesday, the hospital authorities complained to police that the organ box was illegally taken away by certain people. They alleged that these people circulated videos, which showed them standing in front of the closed door of the operation theatre with the box.

Prima facie probe revealed that when the harvested organ was brought to the hospital Sunday evening, preparations for the transplantation was half way, with no surgeon assigned for the job. Hence, the surgery started only at 9 pm, four hours after the harvested kidney reached the hospital. The patient died the next morning.

The patient, who was on the heath department’s kidney transplant waiting list, had been brought to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was given the go-ahead for being the recipient.

Around the same time, two junior doctors left for Kochi to harvest the organ and brought it back by evening. When the organ box reached hospital, it was alleged that there was none to receive it.

Ambulance driver Arun Dev, who took the organ box and rushed to the operation theatre, said, “I know life is precious. When the ambulance reached the hospital, there was no one to receive it. So, I took it and rushed to the theatre. My friend Anas was the driver of the ambulance… My intention was only to help the hospital.”