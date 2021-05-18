Day of relief: Kerala likely past peak of second wave, says Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday said the state has likely crossed the peak of the pandemic’s second wave but cautioned people against lowering their guard.

“The experts are of the opinion that the peak of the disease spread is over. But that is not a green signal to lower our guard,” Vijayan told reporters here. “It is a good sign that the test positivity rate is coming down.”

In the first week of May, the average daily cases were 37,144. That figure has come down marginally to 35,919 during the lockdown, he said.

In eight out of 14 districts, the cases have come down by 10 to 30 per cent. The active cases, which had spiked to 4.45 lakh has come down to 3.62 lakh, Vijayan said, calling it a “day of relief”.

Kerala on Monday saw 21,402 new cases. There were 99,651 recoveries. “The number of cases today is a shadow of the infection that happened a week back or earlier. The change we are seeing now suggests that the lockdown may be effective,” the Chief Minister said. He said strict lockdown restrictions would continue. “Triple lockdown is being implemented successfully in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.”

He also said the state would also float global tenders to procure three crore doses. The vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group began Monday.

With inputs from PTI