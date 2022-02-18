Day after refusing to approve it, Kerala governor reads out Assembly address criticising Centre

A day after initially refusing to approve his Assembly address prepared by the CPI(M)-led Kerala government, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan read out the address, which accused the Centre of making laws related to states without consulting state governments, in the House on Friday.

In his address marking the Assembly’s budget session, Khan said, “Federalism is an inalienable part of the basic structure of our Constitution. Cooperative federalism has been recognised as our common desirable goal. However, in recent times, legislations by the Union government are taking place on subjects enumerated in state and concurrent lists, that too without effective consultation with the states. This goes against the grain of cooperative federalism. My government is of the opinion that this should not be a practice to be continued.’’

On the eve of the budget session of the Assembly, Khan had refused to give consent for his opening address to the House in protest against a dissent note the government had issued while agreeing to appoint a BJP leader as his additional personal assistant. He made the government shunt out senior IAS officer KR Jyothilal, who had issued the dissent letter, from the general administration department.

Khan did not skip any reference critical of the Union government. Referring to recent the farmers’ agitation, the address hoped the Centre would come up with an inclusive strategy to remedy rural distress. “The climate of economic distress that currently prevails in the country was exposed by the farmers’ agitation against the farm legislations. This agitation is a reflection of acute deprivation among workers and farmers in rural and urban settings alike, which necessitates immediate, drastic intervention. In light of the impact of the agitation and the Union government’s response, we are hopeful that the Union government will come up with an inclusive strategy that will address rural and agrarian distress.’’

Sticking to the prepared text, Khan spoke in detail about the Left Democratic Front government’s achievements and its projects to be implemented in the next fiscal. On the semi-high-speed rail corridor, the address said, “My government expects an early approval from the Union government for this project, which would catalyse employment and growth while enhancing the speed, joy and comfort of travel.”

The Opposition boycotted the governor’s address and greeted Khan with “go back’’ slogans. Members of the Congress-led United Democratic Front raised banners and placards that alleged there was an “unholy nexus” between the governor and the CPI(M) behind an ordinance that “diluted” the Kerala Lokayukta Act.

The strained equations between Khan and the CPI(M) government were visible in the Assembly, with ruling MLAs remaining silent throughout his address, even when the government’s achievements were elaborated on.