Day after Kerala HC annuls marriage with Muslim convert, man vows to fight ‘injustice’

Shefin Jahan with Akhila alias Hadiya

Shefin Jahan, whose marriage with a Muslim convert the Kerala high court had nullified a day earlier, on Thursday vowed to fight against the “denial of justice’’. The court had declared the marriage void, observing that the most important decision of Akhila alias Hadiya’s life could have been taken only with her parents’ involvement. It had granted her custody to her father, K M Ashokan. Jahan, 27, called the verdict strange and said that it denied him natural justice. “After marriage, I could live with my wife only for two days. I will go to the Supreme Court to get my wife back,’’ he said.

Jahan said he met Hadiya, 24, through a Muslim matrimonial website in August last year when he was employed in the Gulf. “In November, when I came home on leave, I met Hadiya at her friend’s house at Kottakkal in Malappuram.’’ He said he was aware of her background. “She had mentioned about the habeas corpus petition pending in the court,’’ he said. Jahan said that they married as per their religion on December 19. “While we were in the process of registering the marriage, we got an intimation from our lawyer that Hadiya should appear before the high court in connection with the second habeas corpus petition on December 21.’’

Jahan said the court should tell him what crime his wife had committed. “She has taken a religion of her choice. She had handpicked a husband of her choice. Is it a crime? When she was produced in the court three times during the period, I was not even allowed to speak to her. I will fight against this injustice.’’ Hadiya, who had embraced Islam while studying medicine in Tamil Nadu in 2015, could not be contacted. Ashokan said that he would get her custody on Friday as per the court order. “There was some delay in getting the court order,” he said.

The court had earlier declared that there was something “unnatural in the marriage” and ordered a police probe. Since December 21, Hadiya has been lodged in a hostel. Jahan said that the court’s interim order had not mentioned anything about the marriage. Ashokan had first moved a habeas corpus petition before the high court while Hadiya was staying with her friends in Malappuram. The police had tracked her down and produced her before the court. The court had ratified the woman’s decision and disposed of the petition.

On August 17 last year, Ashokan moved another habeas corpus petition before the high court, alleging that his daughter may move to Syria to join the IS. Hadiya was again produced before the court, which sent her to the hostel while ordering the police probe. The police had ruled out her chances of moving to Syria. Hadiya had written a letter to her father, expressing her anguish over the second petition. She had rejected her father’s allegation that she was converted to Islam to recruit her for IS. Hadiya had said that she would not go anywhere and would not indulge in any anti-national activities.

