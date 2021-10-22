Daughter looking for son ‘forcibly taken’, Kerala CPM leaders booked

ON OCTOBER 19, her son turned 1. That’s about the only thing a 23-year-old leader of the SFI, the students’ wing of the CPM, knows as she does the rounds of police stations, the Kerala state women’s commission and child welfare committee in search of her baby who, she has accused, was given up by her parents forcibly as they disapproved of her relationship with the father.

Anupama S Chandran filed the complaint with police in April. When no action was taken, she complained to the state police chief as well as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Finally, on Tuesday, “backed by legal opinion”, Thiruvanathapuram police registered an FIR against Anupama’s parents — P S Jayachandran and Smitha James — both local CPM leaders. The father of the child is Ajith Kumar, a member of the CPI student wing DYFI.

Also named in the FIR are Anupama’s sister and brother-in-law. On Thursday, the state women’s commission, headed by CPM leader P Sathidevi, also registered a case based on Anupama’s complaint.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Anupama said, “As the biological mother, I have every right to know the details about my child. I want my child back and I am ready for a legal fight.”

However, police sources said, this was difficult the child had been adopted from the shelter where he was left, and the regulations do not permit disclosure of his identity or whereabouts.

Anupama said she and the then married Ajith Kumar, a Dalit Christian, had fallen in love five years back. When she got pregnant, she said, Ajith got divorced. “When I was eight-month pregnant, in September last year, we started living together.”

She said her parents opposed the relationship, threatening to commit suicide if she did not end it. Later, Anupama said, they promised to get the two of them married and to “protect my child”. But when she returned home, she was locked up and not allowed any contact with Ajith, she said. She resisted multiple attempts to get the child aborted, Anupama claimed.

On October 19 last year, she delivered the child. According to Anupama, three days later, when she and the baby were going home, the parents took him away forcibly. “Whenever I asked about my son, my parents tortured me. Even after my sister’s wedding I was kept locked up.”

Early this year, Anupama managed to leave her parents’ home and started living with Ajith. With no information on their son, on April 15, Anupama complained to the local police against Jayachandran.

After the FIR was registered Tuesday, police again approached the child welfare committee. Sources said they are hoping to get information considering a case has been filed.