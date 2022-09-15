CRZ norms violation: Demolition of seven-star resort begins in Alappuzha backwaters

Demolition of Kapico Kerala Resorts, a seven-star tourism property in the backwaters of Alappuzha in violation of Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) norms, began on Thursday. The demolition was necessitated by a Supreme Court order of 2020.

The high-end property was constructed on an island where no construction was permitted as per the CRZ norms.

The State Coastal Zone Management Authority had found that the seven-hector island where the resort was constructed, is under category one of CRZ, and no new construction should be permitted in those areas.

The island has been marked as FP (Filtration Pond) indicating that the area is close to spawning and breeding grounds of fish and other marine life. Tourism activity is also not permitted in the No Development Zone of CRZ-I and the resort falls in the said zone.

Alappuzha district collector Krishna Theja, who visited the island in Vembanad Lake to oversee the demolition, said the entire concrete structures on the island would be removed within six months.

“The management Kapico Kerala Resorts Private Limited is demolishing the property at their own cost. They have submitted an action plan for the demolition of 54 cottages and other structures. As no explosives are used for demolition, the chances of pollution are very minimal. Demolition is held in such a manner to facilitate reuse of the building parts,’’ he said.

He said that post-demolition, the fate of the land would be decided as per the norms. The district administration had taken possession of a chunk of poramboke land (an area which is not assessed by the revenue department) from the resort after a probe revealed that they had encroached upon revenue land.

Advertisement

The resort could not operate commercially as it got embroiled in the alleged violations of CRZ norms. In 2013, Kerala High Court ordered the demolition, a decision which was later upheld by the apex court.