Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Crime Branch raid at P C George’s residence

The raid was carried out to find evidence in connection with the 2017 actress assault case, sources said.

Senior Kerala politician P C George (Image: Facebook)

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday raided the residence of senior Kerala politician P C George in Erattupetta area of the district.

During the raid, George, also a former MLA, told mediapersons that police were asking for his son Shone George’s mobile phone on which Dileep’s brother had called in 2019.

He said that his son had already told police in a letter that the phone was destroyed in 2019.

“Now they (police) have seized the tab my grandkids are using to study for their exams,” he added.

George has in the past expressed his support for actor Dileep in the case in which the latter is an accused.

He was arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:29:44 am
Supreme Court says ‘inconclusive’ if Pegasus malware found on devices

