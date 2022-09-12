scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

CPI(M)’s A N Shamseer elected as Speaker of Kerala Assembly

Shamseer, a two-time legislator from the Thalassery Assembly constituency, got 96 votes against Congress candidate Anwar Sadath, who got 40 votes in the 140-strong House.

A member of the CPI(M) state committee, Shamseer is an emerging Muslim face of the party in North Kerala. (File)

CPI(M) legislator A N Shamseer was Monday elected as the Speaker of the Kerala Assembly. The election was necessitated after incumbent speaker M B Rajesh resigned from the post.

Shamseer, a two-time legislator from the Thalassery Assembly constituency, got 96 votes against Congress candidate Anwar Sadath, who got 40 votes in the 140-strong House.

A member of the CPI(M) state committee, Shamseer is an emerging Muslim face of the party in North Kerala. Rising to CPI(M) through student politics, the 45-year-old had served as the state president of DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M).

The new role in the government would help Shamseer to emerge from the shadow of Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Riyas shot to prominence in the party as well as the government and is believed to have eclipsed Shamseer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

M B Rajesh, who had quit as the speaker, has joined the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet as the Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise, the portfolios held by M V Govindan Master.

A sudden reshuffle in the cabinet was required after Govindan, a CPI(M) central committee member, was selected as the party state secretary in the wake of the resignation of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on health grounds.

Two months ago, another minister Saji Cheriyan was forced to step down following his controversial comments against the Constitution. Then, the party did not bring any replacement to the cabinet, instead divided Cheriyan’s portfolios among three other cabinet ministers.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:49:18 pm
Next Story

Unnati, Anupama to spearhead Indian challenge in Jr Badminton World C’ships

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Factory of lies working overtime': Jairam Ramesh on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt
Bharat Jodo Live

'Factory of lies working overtime': Jairam Ramesh on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement