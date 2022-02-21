CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kannur, party blames RSS

A CPI(M) worker was hacked to death in front of his house near Thalassery in Kannur district on Monday early morning, police said. The CPI(M) claimed that RSS members were behind the murder, an allegation rubbished by the BJP.

Police identified the victim as Korambil Haridas, a 54-year-old fisherman from Punnol. They said the assailants, who were lying in wait near his house by the seashore, pounced on him when he returned after fishing and hacked him multiple times. Haridas’s relatives, who live in the vicinity, took him to a hospital in Thalassery but could not save him. The relatives told police that a four-member gang had fled the scene on two bikes after the attack.

Hours after the killing, a video from last week surfaced in which a local BJP leader was heard reminding the CP(M) about how the party had in the past handled those who assaulted their party workers.

The local BJP leader in the video, identified as K Lijesh, was speaking at a meeting held in protest against an alleged attack on BJP-RSS workers by CPI(M) in connection with a row over a local temple festival.

Police have strengthened security in Kannur district, particularly in Thalassery, to prevent further untoward incidents. The region had a long history of political killings involving CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar.

Police sources said tension had prevailed between CPI(M) and RSS in the locality last week over the festival at a temple. Cases had been registered against both sides in connection with the row. BJP had taken out marches to protest against the assault on its workers.

In one such march, local BJP leader and councillor at Thalassery municipality K Lijesh had warned CPI(M) with dire consequences if they targeted BJP cadres.

In a video of his speech, Lijesh was heard saying: “In a well-concerted manner, CPI(M) goons, led by two party men, had mercilessly attacked our workers. Sangh Parivar has taken up that matter very emotionally. We have a clear idea on how to handle those who have laid their hands on our workers… CPI(M) can examine past incidents to realise how such incidents would be handled. Our region, where peace is prevailing, need not go into the days of unease due to the hooliganism of two dreaded criminals. BJP is conducting this protest to expose the incident before the public.”

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said the incident exposed the cruel face of the BJP and RSS, who are unwilling to abandon political killings in Kannur. “The issue at the temple was solved between both sides and it did not have any political angle. We have always remained restrained,’’ he said.

However, BJP Kannur district president N Haridas said CPI(M) was blaming the RSS even before police began the probe. “CPI(M) leaders need not take up the job of the police. Let the investigating agency find out who is behind the killing. RSS or BJP has no role in the killing in Thalassery,” he said.

Deploring the killing, CP(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan claimed that trained RSS men were behind the murder of CPI(M) worker in Kannur. “Two months back, BJP had given training for 3000 persons in Kerala. Persons who were trained in such camps are behind the murder, which was executed with the connivance of BJP and RSS leadership,’’ he said.