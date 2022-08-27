scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

CPI(M) office attacked in Thiruvananthapuram

The CPI(M) alleged that around nine men had reached the spot on three bikes and pelted stones at the party office.

Party leader Anavoor Nagappan also alleged the role of the BJP behind the attack. The BJP has not reacted to the allegations.

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M)’s district office in the state capital was allegedly stoned in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The attack was carried out by a group of bike-borne men at around 2 am. The windscreens of the vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged in the stone pelting, they said.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 10:33:49 am
Advertisement