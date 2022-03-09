CPI(M) leader Varghese says Congress state chief’s life a charity of party, triggers row

CPI(M) Idukki district secretary C V Varghese’s comment against Congress state president K Sudhakaran has triggered a row, with the opposition party demanding a probe against him for his provocative speech.

Addressing a party function in Cheruthoni town of the Idukki district, Varghese said, “Sudhakaran should have an idea about the strength of the CPI(M). Congressmen are saying that they have done something big in Kannur. Congressmen in Idukki should realise that the life of Sudhakaran, a beggar, is a charity given by CPI(M). No dispute over that. We are not interested in killing a wicked person”.

The CPI(M) leader was addressing a party meeting in protest against the “murder politics of Congress” in the district. Recently a worker of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M), was stabbed to death by a Congress worker at an engineering college in Idukki.

Varghese justified his provocative comments saying his speech was a fitting reply to the speech of Sudhakaran. “The other day, Sudhakaran had defended the killers of the SFI worker, Dheeraj Rajendran, saying that Congress would extend support for the accused. Sudhakaran tried to provoke CPI(M) workers. My speech was in tune with the demands of that particular situation,” he said.

A few days ago, Sudhakaran addressed a party meeting in Idukki, attacking the CPI(M) and defending Congress worker Nikhil Paily, who was arrested on charges of killing the SFI worker.

Congress’ V D Satheesan demanded a case should be registered against the CPI(M) leader. “The CPI(M) leader speaks the language of a goon leader. The party is now promoting goons’ raj in Kerala. Role of Varghese in political murders in Idukki should be probed,” he said.