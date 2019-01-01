CPI(M) leader Simon Britto, 64, dies

CPI(M) leader and former Kerala legislator Simon Britto died in Thrissur on Monday evening. He was 64.

Britto, who hailed from Kochi, was state vice-president of Students Federation of India, the student wing of CPI(M), in 1983 when he was stabbed by activists of KSU, the student wing of the Congress.

Then a student of Government Law College, Ernakulam, Britto had gone to a hospital in Kochi to visit SFI activists who had been injured in an attack by KSU of Government Maharaja’s College. It was then that a group of rival students stabbed him, severely damaging his heart, liver, lungs and spine.

The attack left him paralysed below the waist and confined him to a wheelchair.

However, Britto remained in active politics. He attended cultural events and authorised novels. He addressed political meetings across Kerala, and stood for vibrant campus politics.

Ten years after the attack, Britto married Seena Bhasker, then a leader of SFI.

They had a daughter. In 2006, CPI(M) nominated Britto as a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Anglo-Indian community.

Condoling the death of Britto, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, “Extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Comrade Simon Britto. He was one the finest political leaders of this generation. A source of limitless inspiration, Comrade Britto’s death is an irreparable loss to the political and cultural life of Kerala.”