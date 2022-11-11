CPI(M) is creating constitutional anarchy in Kerala: Prakash Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and party’s Kerala prabhari Prakash Javadekar Friday accused the CPI(M) government of creating constitutional anarchy in the state.

Addressing the media, Javadekar said CPI(M) is refusing to recognise the Constitutional mechanism. “The Governor has constitutional roles and duties, which are well written in the Constitution. The Governor is duty bound and he is doing as per the Constitution. CPI(M) is denying everything and it refuses to recognise the constitutional mechanism. Governor is denied due recognition. The Chief Minister is addressing the Governor by calling his name. Education Minister V Sivankutty has threatened to physically target the Governor, reminding the attempt on the life of Diwan of erstwhile Travancore C P Ramaswami in 1947. Even after 75 years, that mindset is still there,” he said.

Referring to CPI(M)’s proposed Raj Bhavan march on November 15, Javadekar said, “This is unheard of that a government is planning to gherao Raj Bhavan. It is undemocratic. The government is threatening the Governor with physical violence. It is unbelievable. Every lover of democracy would condemn the CPI(M) government.”

Javadekar said BJP is demanding a probe by the sitting judge of the high court into the appointment scam at the CPI(M)-ruled Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation. “They (CPI(M)) want to fill all the posts with their party cadres. The police probe (into the bid to get a party list for 295 jobs in the corporation) is not enough as evidence has been tampered,” he said.

The BJP leader flayed the police action against the BJP workers who have protested against the recruitment scandal. “This is not the way to address democratic protests,” he said.