Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district secretary’s house attacked

This was the third consecutive attack on CPI(M) workers and offices in the state capital since Friday.

Police said stones were hurled at the house of Nagappan late Saturday night damaging the window panes and a car.

A day after the CPI(M) district committee office was attacked allegedly by ABVP workers, the house of party district secretary Anavoor Nagappan came under attack by unidentified persons.

“We are examining the CCTV visuals from the area. Not many people travel from those areas late at night. We hope to nab the culprits soon,” a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Thampanoor police on Sunday arrested three activists of the ABVP, the students wing of BJP, for allegedly attacking the CPI(M) district committee office in the early hours of Saturday.
Police said the arrests were made after examining CCTV footage.

“The accused were arrested from a hospital nearby,” police said.

Sources said the accused were admitted to the hospital on Friday after they allegedly attacked the procession of the CPI(M) on Friday injuring Left party councillor Gayathri Babu.

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday hit out at the BJP-RSS and said it was the plan of the Sangh Parivar to create unrest in the state ahead of the Onam festive season.

“First, they attacked the CPI(M) councillor at Vanchiyoor. Later, they attacked the CPI(M) district committee office. Now, the house of the district secretary has been attacked. It’s all part of a conspiracy. The BJP-RSS leadership has a role behind it,” Sivankutty alleged.

He said earlier also the BJP-RSS had attempted to create unrest in the state during festival seasons.

The attack on the CPI(M) district committee office was carried out by a group of bike-borne men around 2 am on Saturday. The windscreens of the vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged in the stone pelting, police had said.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E P Jayarajan had alleged that “RSS criminals” were behind the office attack, which BJP had denied.

The BJP is yet to react to the latest incident.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:22:09 pm
