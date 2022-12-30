scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Amid reports of possible Covid surge, Kerala govt urges elderly, frontline workers to take booster vaccine dose

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the departments of health and local self-government should remain alert and all directions from the Union Health Ministry should be implemented in Kerala.

Health Minister Veena George informed the meeting that the state has 474 active cases of which 72 are in hospital. (Express photo/File)

The Kerala Government on Friday directed that people aged above 60, those with comorbidities and frontline health workers should urgently take the booster dose against Covid-19 in the wake of the Union Government’s fresh warning of a possible surge in the viral infection over the next month.

The government issued the direction after a meeting of the Covid-19 review committee which evaluated the current situation and the preparedness of the state health department in the wake of China reporting a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases due to the BF.7 variant. The meeting also decided to seek more doses of vaccine from the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the departments of health and local self-government should remain alert and all directions from the Union Health Ministry should be implemented in the state.

Health Minister Veena George informed the meeting that the state has 474 active cases of which 72 are in hospital. On average, the state is testing 7,000 samples a day.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 19:31 IST
