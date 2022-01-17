scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Covid: Kerala positivity rate up to 30.5%; higher in 2 districts

🔴 The rate of growth in new cases in the state has increased by 174 per cent in the last seven days, as compared with the previous week. However, only 4 per cent of the infected persons have sought hospitalization.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
January 17, 2022 3:36:24 am
Kerala Covid, Kerala Covid news, Kerala Covid cases, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe health department has predicted a four-fold increase in the number of Covid patients in districts by January end. File

Kerala’s Covid test positivity rate rose to 30.55 per cent, with the situation grimmer in many districts, as the state recorded 18,123 new cases on Sunday. The state’s active Covid caseload stands at 1.03 lakh.

According to official figures, the rate of growth in new cases in the state has increased by 174 per cent in the last seven days, as compared with the previous week. However, only 4 per cent of the infected persons have sought hospitalization.

The state health department has predicted a four-fold increase in the number of Covid patients by the end of January in many districts and called for extreme vigil for the next three weeks. Many district administrations are gearing up to revive  health infrastructure that had been in place during the second wave of the pandemic.

Also Read |Covid surge: Kerala govt to suspend offline classes for two weeks

On Sunday, the two districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam recorded a positivity rate of 36.87 per cent.

In Ernakulam district, 11 clusters have emerged, forcing the district administration to impose more restrictions. On January 1, the district had reported only 400 new cases, but the daily figure shot up to 3,204 on January 16. The number of people hospitalized in the district has also grown from 3,600 to 17,656 on Sunday.

Even though active cases have spiked in Kerala, micro-level restrictions are still limited to only five local bodies in the state, with hot spots being decided based on the weekly infection population ratio or WIPR. WIPR is the total number of Covid-19 infections reported in a week multiplied by 1,000 and divided by the total population of the panchayat or urban ward. In panchayats or urban wards with WIPR of more than 10, a stringent lockdown restriction will be imposed.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition slammed the ruling CPI(M) for conducting party events amid the Covid surge.

“CPI(M) has flouted all Covid-19 protocols. When more than 50 persons cannot be allowed for any event at present, CPI(M) conferences see attendance of at least 250 persons. The party has become merchant of death in Kerala,’’ Opposition leader V D Satheesan said.

