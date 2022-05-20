Cops to issue red corner notice if Vijay Babu fails to appear by May 24 for questioning in rape case

The Kerala Police Friday said a red corner notice will be issued against Malayalam actor Vijay Babu, who is facing a rape case, if he fails to turn up before the police by May 24.

Last month, the Kochi city police had registered a rape case against Babu, who is also a film producer, based on a complaint from a young woman actor. Subsequently, Vijay Babu left for the UAE. The police had earlier also issued a lookout notice against him, who faces another case on charges of exposing the identity of the rape survivor.

Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju told the media that Babu’s passport has been cancelled by the External Affairs Ministry. “We have got information that he has left Dubai for another country. If he fails to report before the police by May 24, we would initiate steps to get a red corner notice against him,” he said.

A red corner notice, which is issued by the Interpol, is a request to enforcement agencies across the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. It serves as an international arrest warrant and starts the extradition process. Once a red corner notice is issued, the individual’s international travel will be curtailed and the person can be stopped and arrested if he or she is travelling through a member state.

The police suspect that the absconding actor might have moved to a country where no extradition treaty exists with India.