Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Cop booked for having unnatural sex with POCSO case accused

A case has been registered against the SHO, Jaisanil, who was already under suspension in a bribery case, police added.

Sources said the officer had allegedly sought a bribe to settle the POCSO case against the accused.

A case has been registered against the Station House Officer of the Aiyroor police station in rural Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly forcing and having unnatural sex with a POCSO case accused, police said on Thursday.

“A case has been registered against the police officer. He was already suspended in another case,” a senior police official from the district told news agency PTI.

The accused in a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had complained before the court about the alleged assault he faced when the officer went to his residence to arrest him in the case.

However, he had already been suspended for bribery in another case.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:33:08 pm
Shiv Sena row: HC reserves order on Uddhav Thackeray's appeal against decision freezing party name, symbol

