‘Consenting couples can live together’: Kerala HC on same-sex couple’s plea

The Kerala High Court Tuesday allowed a same-sex couple to live together. The High Court acted upon a habeas corpus petition moved by Adila Nazrin, 22, a native of Aluva in the Ernakulam district. She complained that her partner Fathima Noorah, 23, has been forcibly taken away by the latter’s family.

The bench of Justice Vinod Chandran observed that consenting adults can live together. After Nazrin complained to the court that Noorah was forcibly taken away by her family, the court directed the local police to produce the woman before the court on Tuesday. Subsequently, Noorah was produced before the court by her family.

Nazrin, who was brought up in Saudi Arabia, has been in a relationship with Noorah, a native of Kozhikode for some time. Both have been friends since their teenage days and later they decided to live together.

The women have been facing stiff opposition from their respective families after they broached their desire to live together. Early this month, Nazrin had gone to Kozhikode to bring Noorah to her home in Aluva. The lesbian couple was staying at Nazrin’s house in Aluva. However, a few days back, Noorah was taken away by her family members, promising that she would be produced before a court. As Noorah remained missing, Nazrin moved court.