Consensus at Kerala all-party meet: Panel to look into minority scholarships ruling

A Kerala all-party meeting held to discuss the High Court order nullifying the 80:20 ratio in distribution of merit-cum-means minority scholarships between Muslims and Latin Christians/converted Christians, on Friday reached a consensus after it was decided to appoint a panel to look into the issue.

An official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said the all-party meeting arrived at a consensus to appoint an expert committee to study the High Court order and to take practical solutions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the issue would be discussed with legal experts. “A legal examination would be held regarding how to proceed in the issue. Healthy and practical suggestions should be considered. The government wants consensus to arrive in all aspects. All political parties have agreed that the social milieu, which our society has gained, should not get damaged,” he said.

Last week, a division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly directed the state government to pass “orders providing merit-cum-means scholarship to members of the notified minority communities equally and in accordance with the latest population census available with the State Minority Commission”.

The High Court order divided the state’s Muslim and Christian communities, their community organisations and political parties. Muslim organisations and parties representing the community wanted the government to appeal against the verdict. They said the entire tranche of scholarships should go to Muslims as the scheme was introduced to address Muslim backwardness and as a sequel to the Sachar Committee report.

However, Christian groups and regional Christian parties welcomed the court order and demanded the implementation of the order.

The BJP had also favoured the implementation of the order.