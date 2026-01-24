Congress more communist than Maoists, more communal than Muslim League: Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi’s supporters cheer for him at an event in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (ANI)

Setting the BJP-led NDA’s election campaign in motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that Kerala will change in the coming elections.

Addressing party workers in the state capital after a brief roadshow, Modi hard-sold the BJP’s theme, “marathathu eni marum” (what has not changed will change). “Whenever I have visited Kerala, you have given me your love. But this time, I can see a new energy in you. This verve makes me believe that change will happen in Kerala,” he said.

Modi said the election would change the future of Kerala.

“So far, l the state had seen only two fronts — the LDF and the UDF — which had destroyed Kerala,” he said. “A third front, the NDA, has now risen. People of Kerala have started reposing their faith in the BJP”, he said, referring to the party’s historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.