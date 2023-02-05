scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Congress leader threatens to shoot wild elephants entering human habitats

Addressing a Youth Congress programme, president of the Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) C P Mathew said he has friends in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, who can shoot elephants.

The Idukki district has been facing many elephant attacks for sometime now. (File)

A Congress leader in Kerala has said wild elephants entering human settlements in the hills here will be eliminated, drawing criticism from the State Forest Minister A K Sassendran.

Addressing a Youth Congress programme, president of the Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) C P Mathew said he has friends in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, who can shoot elephants.

“We have friends in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka who are sharp-shooters, they can shoot the elephants down. If the animals continue to create trouble, as responsible members of the Opposition party we will be forced to take such action to protect the people even if it’s illegal,” Mathew said.

He asked the government to take immediate action and find a solution to shift the jumbos. Meanwhile, the Forest Minister told reporters that the Congress leader was provocative in nature.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

“On January 31, we had an all-party-meeting in which he (Mathew) also participated. The meeting unanimously agreed to bring in a special rapid force to capture the elephants. In fact, the special team has already reached the district from Wayanad and initiated the process,” Saseendran said.

The Minister said a team led by chief forest veterinary officer Dr Arun Sakaria has reached the district and is studying the topography of the region in order to capture the elephants. “I suspect that such a provocative statement by the leaders of the Congress party was to create unrest among the people. The governments can function only according to the law,” Saseendran said.

He said no government can accept such killing of wildlife as was mentioned by the Congress leader. The Idukki district has been facing many elephant attacks for sometime now. Recently, a team led by Sakaria captured two wild elephants from Wayanad and Palakkad.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 21:05 IST
Next Story

Railways set to introduce Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to showcase Gujarat

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close