Thursday, May 19, 2022

Kochi police book Congress leader K Sudhakaran over comment against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kochi City police registered the case under section 153 (deliberately giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint from CPI(M) cadres.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: May 19, 2022 9:31:24 am
Congress MP and party state president K Sudhakaran (File)

The police Thursday registered a case against Congress MP and party state president K Sudhakaran in connection with his controversial comments against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While campaigning in Thrikkakara near Kochi, where the byelection to an assembly seat is scheduled for May 31, Sudhakaran on Tuesday told the media, “He (CM Vijayan) is moving around like a dog that has broken its chain… Is there anyone to control him? Is there anyone to convince him? He is moving around everywhere.’’

Sudhakaran was referring to Vijayan camping in the constituency to campaign for Dr Jo Joseph of the ruling CPI (M).

Decrying the comments of the Congress state president, CPI(M) had stated that it would explore legal remedies against the MP.

As his comments invited wrath from the Left, Sudhakaran said he was only using a parable. “I only questioned Vijayan camping in the constituency by spending money from the public exchequer when the state is facing an acute financial crisis. I questioned that impropriety. If my words have hurt anyone, I am ready to withdraw them,” he said.

