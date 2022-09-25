Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passes away at 87

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister Aryadan Muhammed died in Kozhikode on Sunday. He was 87.

Muhammed, a prominent Muslim face of Congress in Kerala, had got elected to the state Assembly eight times from the Nilambur constituency in Malappuram. He had served as a minister for four terms.

During the Congress regime from 2011 to 2016, he had been power minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

Muhammed joined Congress in 1952 and became a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in 1958. Later, he served as the president of the Malappuram district congress committee and had been a state leader of the INTUC, the trade union wing of Congress.

Within the Congress, Muhammed had been a prominent leader associated with the A group led by A K Antony. When A group of Congress had aligned with the CPI(M) in 1980, Muhammed became a minister in the then CPI(M) Government led by E K Nayanar.

He again became a minister in the Congress cabinet in 1995 when Antony became the chief minister in the wake of K Karunakaran’s resignation. In 2004, when Oommen Chandy became the chief minister, Muhammed was inducted as power minister.

Muhammed had been an alleged accused in the sensational murder of Communist leader and former legislator K Kunhali in 1969. But, a court acquitted him.

In Malappuram, Muhammed had run into controversies several times after he dared to take on Indian Union Muslim League, which dominated the Muslim politics in Malappuram.