Congress in Kerala hails Supreme Court verdict upholding EWS quota; Muslim League expresses anxiety

The Congress in Kerala welcomed Monday’s Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of the 103rd Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in admissions to educational institutions and government jobs. But its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the largest party representing the Muslims in Kerala, expressed anxiety over the verdict.

Meanwhile, Nair Service Society (NSS), the outfit of upper caste Hindu Nair community in Kerala, welcomed the verdict. Traditionally pro-Congress, the NSS has been at the forefront of the fight seeking reservation for economically weaker sections in the forward communities.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran stated that the reservation for the weaker sections in the forward communities has been a long standing demand of the party. “But the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections should not affect the existing reservation system. Their (backward communities) reservation should not be hurt in any manner. At the same time, reservation should be given for the economically backward sections in the forward communities,” he said.

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said the verdict causes anxiety. “The verdict would dilute the Constitutional provisions for the reservation for the weaker sections. The social and economic backwardness due to caste factors had happened over centuries. It is still prevailing and it is not over within half a century. This verdict would deny social justice to the backward communities,’’ he said.

However, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, in a release, said the verdict is a victory for social justice. The verdict is a recognition of the long-standing stand of the NSS that reservation should not be based on caste or religion, but financial backwardness should be the criterion.