Congress fast disappearing, communist parties on verge of extinction: Amit Shah  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has high prospects in Kerala as Congress is fast disappearing from the country while the Communist parties are on the verge of extinction from the world.

Addressing a Dalit convention in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah said that the BJP workers in Kerala, unlike their counterparts in other parts of the country, require not just patriotism but should be ready for sacrificing their lives for the party. “Our party workers in other parts of the country need to have just ‘rashtra bhakti’ (patriotism). But in Kerala you need not just ‘rashtra bhakti’ but ‘balidan’ (sacrifice their lives) and bravery to work for the country. There is no doubt that lotus would bloom in Kerala. Congress is disappearing from the country. Communism and the Communist Party are vanishing from the world. Only BJP has prospects in Kerala,’’ he said.

Shah said that Congress has never worked for the welfare of Dalits and the marginalized sections. “The Modi Government has 12 ministers from the SC/ST communities. The Congress party ruled the country for 60 years and the Communists had been part of that government for eight years. What have they done for the SC/ST communities?’’ he asked.

He said when the Congress was in power in the country, that party did not confer Bharat Ranta on B R Ambedkar. When Congress was out of power, Ambedkar was bestowed with the Bharat Ratna award.

Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution and India’s first Law MinisterAmbedkar, belonged to a Dalit community.

Listing out how the Modi Government had given due share of its welfare and development schemes, ranging from Mudra loans to drinking water connections, Shah said the Dalit communities have made rapid strides in the past eight years of the Modi regime.