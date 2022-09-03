scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Congress, communist parties did nothing for Dalits: Shah

“The Narendra Modi government has 12 ministers from the SC/ST communities. Congress ruled the country for 60 years and the communists had been part of that government for eight years. What they have done for the SC/ST communities,” he asked.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said only the BJP has prospects in Kerala as Congress is disappearing from the country and communism from the world.

Addressing a Dalit convention here, Shah said BJP workers in Kerala were ready to sacrifice their life for the party. “They have not only rashtra bhakti, but are ready for balidan. There is no doubt that lotus would unfurl in Kerala. Congress is disappearing from the country. Communism and the Communist Party are vanishing from the world. Only BJP has prospects in Kerala,’’ he said.

He said when the Congress was in power, it did not confer Bharat Ratna on B R Ambedkar and when it was out of power, Ambedkar was honoured with the award.

Listing out how the Modi government had given due share of its welfare and development schemes, ranging from Mudra loans to drinking water connections, Shah said Dalit communities in the country had made strides under the Modi government in the past eight years.

