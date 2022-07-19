scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Cong Kerala chief makes derogatory remarks, apologises

Sudhakaran apologised later in the night. He said, "When a comment was made about a person (Mani) who had insulted several people, I reacted emotionally. I don't want to justify it."

Thiruvananthapuram |
July 19, 2022 12:17:47 am
Congress Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran

Congress’s Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran on Monday justified a Mahila Congress protest march in the state capital with a cut-out of a chimpanzee on senior CPI(M) leader M M Mani’s face and said “that is what his (Mani’s) face is”.

Sudhakaran apologised later in the night. He said, “When a comment was made about a person (Mani) who had insulted several people, I reacted emotionally. I don’t want to justify it.”

Opposition Congress has been demanding an apology from Mani for his statement against Opposition legislator K K Rama in the Assembly last week. When mediapersons brought to his attention Mahila Congress’s rally to protest Mani’s “anti-woman” comments, depicting the CPI(M) leader as a chimpanzee, Sudhakaran said, “That is what his face is. We can show only this original photo. We cannot do anything. Let him take it up with the Creator.”

