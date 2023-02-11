scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
CM Pinarayi Vijayan rejects ‘false campaign’ that youth are leaving Kerala, it’s not industry-friendly

The chief minister says the opportunities to work while studying are what prompt students to migrate.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Saturday that his government had seriously taken the students’ anxiety stemming from “a false campaign that the youth are abandoning the state, which is not industry-friendly’’.

The statement came amid a campaign that there is an exodus of students from the state for higher studies abroad, particularly in Canada and Australia. Higher Education Minister R Bindu, quoting various reports, recently told the Assembly that of 6.46 lakh Indian students who migrated in 2022 (till November), only 4 per cent hailed from the state.

Inaugurating a professional students’ conclave at Angamaly in Ernakulam, Vijayan said, “You (students) should realise the campaign that Kerala is not industry-friendly is false. The mission of the government is to convert the youth into entrepreneurs as well as employers.

“Work while you study’, which is the norm in foreign countries, will be made a reality in Kerala also. The government has taken note of the students’ concern that arises from a wrong campaign that the youth are abandoning the state and that there is no industry-friendly atmosphere here.’’

The chief minister said the opportunities to work while studying and to upgrade one’s skills were what prompted students to migrate. Such facilities would be provided in Kerala also. The government would give all support to those who come forward to convert innovative ideas into products and ventures. Every student should take up the challenge to develop indigenous knowledge, research, products and services, he said.

Vijayan said that as a result of government interventions in the higher education sector, student enrolment increased to 43.2 per cent. Efforts are on to jack up this figure to 75 per cent. He said the government would provide internship opportunities, like those given to medical and law students, for all professional students.

