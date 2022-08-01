Climate mitigation efforts: Kerala to host state-level meet beginning today

August 1, 2022 12:15:46 pm
Kerala will be hosting India’s first state-level climate change stakeholder’s consultation workshop beginning Monday. The two-day workshop, spearheaded by Kottayam-based Institute of Climate Change Studies (ICCS), will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.
Over the two days, ICCS will interact with a range of stakeholders from disaster management, water resources, agriculture, and health. “This will help develop a process for creating an effective climate adaptation plan at the state-level. This will be done in consultation with various stakeholders. During our interaction, we will learn if the stakeholders are using climate products and at the same time, understand their needs with respect to weather and climate information,” D Sivananda Pai, director, ICCS said.
The interaction, organisers said, shall also facilitate understanding the gap areas and challenges faced by the stakeholders at the time of using climate products.
