Climate change challenging, there is an urgent need to act: Kerala CM Vijayan 

Updated: August 1, 2022 2:34:09 pm
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Monday that responding to climate change is challenging but its impact can be minimised with increased efforts in terms of planning, mitigation, and adaptation measures.
Vijayan was speaking at the inaugural session of the maiden Kerala State Climate Change Stakeholders’ workshop organised by the Institute of Climate Change Studies (ICCS).
He said, “In the last five years, Kerala has witnessed an increase in extreme weather events. Heavy rainfall caused floods and landslides affected the livelihoods of the locals.”
Kerala, like any other Indian state, is experiencing effects of climate change, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Subscriber Only Stories
“Kerala is experiencing an increase in the heavy rainfall events. Though the total amount of rainfall which the state receives has not changed, its distribution during the monsoon season has,” said Mohapatra.
Adding to the weather vagaries is Kerala’s physiography, making the state prone to lightning, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, the IMD chief said.
“After northeast India, Kerala reports the highest lightning events. Improved weather forecasting has helped reduce loss of life due to heat or coldwave, but deaths caused by lightning strikes and heavy rainfall events are increasing. That is why there is a greater need to understand the science and study changes in smaller geographical areas,” Mohapatra said.
Stating the erratic rainfall that the southern state has experienced in recent years, Vijayan said such extreme weather had crippled agriculture, health and the overall socio-economic and development of Kerala.
“There is an urgent need to act and it is our responsibility to plan mitigation measures to reduce the struggles faced by the common people. The state government will await the policy statement for climate change prepared by the ICCS and adopt best suggestions,” the chief minister said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Karnataka: Activists flag order that says only Sanskrit, Arabic allowed in chanting competition for students
Climate change challenging, there is an urgent need to act: Kerala CM Vijayan
China banks may face $350 billion in losses from property crisis
New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific
DC United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Wayne Rooney’s debut
Prince Charles’ charity got €1.2 million gift from bin Ladens: report
US: Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million
NMAT by GMAC 2022: Registration begins; list of universities accepting score
Karan Johar thanks Dharmendra for being a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, actor says ‘will miss this unit’
‘Draconian’ use of discretion by Centre: Delhi minister seeks guidelines on foreign travel by state ministers
Taylor Swift gets criticised for being the worst celebrity private jet polluter; check the complete list
When Ranbir Kapoor said Sonam Kapoor likes to overhype things, called her ‘melodramatic’: ‘Just want to tell her to be real’