Thursday, August 18, 2022

Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

The Kozhikode district sessions court made this observation while granting anticipatory bail to writer and social critic Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case filed against him by a Dalit writer

Writer and social activist Civic Chandran (Photo: IE Malayalam)

Granting anticipatory bail to writer and social critic Civic Chandran, the Kozhikode district sessions court in Kerala recently observed that offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would not prima facie stand against the accused as it “is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is member of Scheduled Caste”. The court made the observation in a sexual harassment case filed against Chandran by a Dalit writer.

“In order to attract the offence under the Act, it has to be established that the accused was with the knowledge that the victim belonged to a member of SC/ST,” the court further said.

Two sexual harassment cases were filed against Chandran this year and he was granted anticipatory bail in both. In the first case, a Dalit writer on July 17 complained to the police that Chandran had tried to kiss her on her neck and outraged her modesty on April 17. The district court in Kozhikode granted him anticipatory bail in this case on August 2.

While granting Chandran anticipatory bail in the second case on August 12, the same court had observed that the offence under Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code would prima facie not be attracted when the woman was wearing ‘sexually provocative dresses’.

In the anticipatory bail order pertaining to the Dalit writer’s complaint, Sessions Judge K Krishna Kumar said available materials showed “this is an attempt to tarnish the status of the accused in society”.

“He is fighting against the caste system and is involved in several agitations. It is not at all stated in the first information statement that the act of the accused was with the knowledge that the victim belonged to a member of SC. The copy of the SSLC book of the accused shows that he had refused to mention caste name in it. The accused is a reformist and is engaged in fighting against the caste system, writing for a casteless society,” the court said, adding that offences under various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will not prima facie stand against the accused.

Chandran was booked under several sections 354, 354 (A) (i), 354 A (2), and 354 D (2) of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual harassment and use of assault or criminal force with an intent to outrage a woman’s modesty and under sections 3 (1) w (1) and 3 (2) (va) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Referring to sections 3 (1) W (1) and 3 (2) (va) of the SC/ST Act, the district court said the accused should have the knowledge that the victim belongs to SC/ST category and such act is of a sexual natural and without consent. The court said there was no satisfactory explanation from the complainant regarding the delay in filing the complaint. Considering the age and health condition of the accused, it cannot be believed that he kissed the back of the woman, who is taller than the accused, the court said, adding that though they had cordial relations, they had a dispute over the publication the Dalit writer’s work.

The complainant, in a Facebook post, had also mentioned another person who had sexually harassed her but that person’s name was missing from the complaint, the court noted. A three-member panel of women had looked into the complaint on social media but it did not prove guilt of the accused, the court observed.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:50:22 pm
