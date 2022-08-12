scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Civic Chandran gets anticipatory bail in second sexual harassment case also

Chandran was granted anticipatory bail in the first case on August 2.

By: PTI | Kozhikode |
Updated: August 12, 2022 4:29:51 pm
The court had granted anticipatory bail in the first case against Chandran early this month. (IE Malayalam)

A District Sessions court here on Friday granted anticipatory bail to author and social activist Civic Chandran in the second sexual harassment case.

The court had granted anticipatory bail in the first case against him early this month.

Civic Chandran has been accused in two sexual harassment cases, one by a writer and belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community, alleging sexual harassment by him during a book exhibition here in April. The other was by a young writer, who accused him of sexual harassment during a book exhibition in town in February 2020.
The Koyilandy police had registered cases against Chandran, but has not been able to arrest him as he has been at large since the first case was registered.

Chandran was granted anticipatory bail in the first case on August 2. However, he remained at large as another woman raised a sexual harassment complaint against him on the same day Chandran secured anticipatory bail from court.

Subsequently, he approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the second case late last week. Acting on the bail plea, the court on Tuesday directed the police not to arrest Chandran and posted the case for orders today.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:27:45 pm

