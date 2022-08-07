Centre needs to address challenges of cooperative federalism: Kerala CM at NITI meet

August 7, 2022 9:01:27 pm
KERALA CHIEF Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the Union government needs to address challenges of cooperative federalism.
Speaking at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in Delhi, Vijayan said legislation on subjects in the Concurrent List should be initiated only after adequate consultation with states and the Centre should desist from making legislation in the items in the State List.
Referring to the June 3 Supreme Court verdict, which made one km of eco-sensitive zone mandatory for all protected forest tracts, the Chief Minister said the Centre should have legal remedies in this regard. Such a step is inevitable for easing hardships faced by the marginalised people, he said.
He said Kerala is at the forefront in the decentralisation of power and all functions in 11th and 12th Schedules of the Constitution have been devolved to the local self-governments. While distributing the consolidated funds to states, this achievement of Kerala should be considered, he added.
He also sought completion of national highway development in the state in a time-bound manner. To reduce accidents and encourage eco-friendly transport methods, the Centre should give consent for the state’s air and rail projects, the Chief Minister said.
Vijayan said heavy rainfall has accelerated soil erosion in the state, which has a 590-km coastal belt. The state requires Centre’s technical as well as financial assistance for strengthening the coastal conservation steps. He also sought that the Centre should review the cut in kerosene quota for fishermen.
