CBI not liable to provide info sought under RTI Act: Kerala High Court

Upholding a single bench verdict, a division bench of the Kerala High Court recently ordered that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not liable to furnish any information under the Right To Information (RTI) Act as the investigating agency is privileged to withhold information by virtue of the protection granted to it under the Act.

The bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Shaji P Chaly was hearing an appeal by S Rajeev Kumar, a retired assistant commissioner of customs and central excise, challenging a single bench order which had dismissed his plea for a CBI report under RTI.

Kumar has been facing a CBI case with regard to anomalies in clearing unaccompanied baggage at the air cargo section in Thiruvananthapuram airport where he had worked. In 2015, the CBI registered a case against him, which is still pending in court. Kumar had petitioned the CBI director against the investigating officer saying that he had manipulated the statements of passengers.

Acting upon the petition, the CBI director had ordered a probe against the investigating officer. Kumar then sought a copy of the inquiry report under the RTI Act. However, it was declined by the CBI information officer in New Delhi in 2018. His appeals were also rejected and hence he moved the high court which dismissed the plea on August 29 this year.

The division bench, in its verdict on October 31, said even assuming that no reasons are assigned, relying upon the provisions of the RTI, the authorities were justified in declining information. “We are of the undoubted and definite opinion that no interference is required to the judgment of the single Judge, there being no jurisdictional error.’’

Deputy Solicitor General S Manu, who appeared for the CBI, had submitted that the information sought by the appellant comes under one of the exempted categories provided under Section 8 of the 2005 Act, and the CBI is privileged to withhold information by virtue of the protection granted under Section 24 of the RTI Act.

As per section 24, nothing contained in the Act shall apply to intelligence and security organisations specified in the Second Schedule, being organisations established by the Central Government, or any information furnished by such organisations to that government. The CBI comes under the category of security organisations in the Second Schedule.

The court pointed out that the Government Order of 2011 had made it clear that in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-Section 2 of Section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005, the CBI, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Intelligence Grid are included in the Second Schedule to the Act. Therefore, the CBI is not liable to furnish any information.

The court also admitted the CBI contention that the information sought by the petitioner would come under Sections 8(1)(h) and (j) of the Act, and therefore the CBI is not liable to provide any information as sought for by the appellant. As per Section 8(1)(h) of the Act, any information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders is exempted from disclosure.

Section 8(1)(j) of Act states that there shall be no obligation to give information which relates to personal information, the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual, unless the Central Public Information Officer or the State Public Information Officer or the appellate authority is satisfied that the larger public interest justifies the disclosure of such information.

The petitioner had argued that the inquiry report is required in order to seek discharge at the initial stage of the proceedings before the CBI court, but the division bench said he is not entitled to seek any such relief relying upon a third-party document.